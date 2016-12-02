West Bengal was informed, let’s not drag Army into controversy: Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 02: With the deployment of the army at various check points across West Bengal dominating discourse in parliament on Friday, Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said it was a routine exercise and insisted that an apolitical institution like the army must not be dragged into controversies.

Naidu also said that casting aspersions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unacceptable.

“It is a sensitive matter as it pertains to the army, let us not derail from important issues. Bengal was taken into confidence, it happened last year and last to last year. Let’s not drag the army into controversy,” Naidu said.

Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad sought a clarification from the Centre and asked as to why the state’s rights are being impinged on.

“It seems out of the way. Army doesn’t collect toll? There is no law and order issue in WB for Army to be deployed? The centre must clarify it, in fact PM must clarify as to why state’s rights are being impinged on,” Azad said

After Opposition allegation, MoS Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre said that the information that this House has is “factually incorrect.” “Army was in Bengal for a routine exercise,” adding that the Opposition raised a ruckus.

While Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien tried to calm the Upper House, Opposition leaders raised slogans against Narendra Modi government and its “tanashahi” (dictatorship).

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the RS is being mislead by MoS Defence Subhash Bhamre and no conclusive answer in being given by centre on Army deployment