West Bengal Issue; Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till Monday

New Delhi, Dec 02: Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till Monday, as the opposition continued to create a ruckus over the army’s deployment in West Bengal.

The opposition raised the slogan “Tana Shahi nahi chalegi” on the floor of the house.

Trinamool Congress and other opposition members raised the issue of the state government not being informed about the army’s presence.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati had earlier in the day dubbed the military deployment in West Bengal as a deliberate move by the Centre to humiliate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Condemning the act, Mayawati said that the ruling dispensation is targeting the West Bengal chief minister as she had raised her voice against the recently launched demonetisation drive.

“It seems out of the way. Army doesn’t collect toll? There is no law and order issue in West Bengal for Army to be deployed? The centre must clarify it, in fact PM must clarify as to why state’s rights are being impinged on,” Azad said

After Opposition allegation, MoS Defence Subhash Ramrao Bhamre said that the information that this House has is “factually incorrect.” “Army was in Bengal for a routine exercise,” adding that the Opposition raised a ruckus.

Meanwhile, to prove that it had not made any deployment without informing the West Bengal Police and the state government about the routine exercises it is taking at some toll plazas, including the one off the second Hooghly Bridge near state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah, the Army released a series of letters.

The Army letters show that it was in communication with the West Bengal police on the annual exercise to “gather statistical data about load carriers that could be made available to the army in case of a contingency.”

