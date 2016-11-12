West Bengal: Man arrested with Rs 90 lakh in Darjeeling

Siliguri, Nov 12 : A man was arrested with Rs 90 lakh cash in Naxalbari area of West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Saturday, a police officer said.

Nirmal Agarwal was intercepted with the cash stacked in one suitcase and two bags in a white colour car having a West Bengal number plate at Ratkhola junction of Siliguri sub-division.

Darjeeling’s Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Javalgi said Agarwal was a resident of Bishanpur in Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

“Verification is going on. He will be produced in court and the Income Tax department informed,” said Javalgi.

–IANS