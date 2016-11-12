West Bengal: Man arrested with Rs 90 lakh in Darjeeling

November 12, 2016 | By :

Siliguri, Nov 12 : A man was arrested with Rs 90 lakh cash in Naxalbari area of West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Saturday, a police officer said.

Nirmal Agarwal was intercepted with the cash stacked in one suitcase and two bags in a white colour car having a West Bengal number plate at Ratkhola junction of Siliguri sub-division.

Darjeeling’s Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Javalgi said Agarwal was a resident of Bishanpur in Bihar’s Kishanganj district.

“Verification is going on. He will be produced in court and the Income Tax department informed,” said Javalgi.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
24 killed after bus falls into a canal in West Bengal
Bus falls off bridge into river in West Bengal
7 killed, 20 injured after bus slips off road in West Bengal
Hooghly: TMC student wing leader assaults girl in college, video goes viral
Gets pregnant after repeated rape; Teenager seeks court permission to end her life
FIR against Mamata Banerjee over her Assam remark on NRC updation
Top