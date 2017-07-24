 West Bengal Transport Corporation buses in Kolkata will now be able to get real-time bus on Google Maps in India

Kolkata,July24:In the first launch of real-time transit information for Google Maps in India, commuters riding the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) buses in Kolkata will now be able to get real-time bus information on the app.

Starting Monday, Google has teamed up with the WBTC to add real-time information about bus arrival times for Kolkata on Google Maps, making it easier for people to plan their trips.

“By sharing the real-time transit information of our buses with Google Maps, we are striving to deliver an enhanced level of service for our commuters. We expect this to help increase the footfall in our buses and improve revenue realisation,” Narayan Swaroop Nigam, WBTC Managing Director, said in a statement.

Currently enabled for key WBTC transit routes, the service will soon be expanded to the remaining routes.

“This is yet another attempt to bring smart public transport to Kolkata and to improve the performance of WBTC,” added Transport Department Minister Subhendu Adhikari.

To use this new feature, commuters should open Google Maps app on Android or iOS devices. Enter the destination and tap the ‘get directions’ icon.

If it’s not already selected, tap the ‘transit’ icon (the little tram) to view times, bus/train numbers, routes and more. You’ll see the real-time arrival information in green.

“Tapping a recommended route lets you view more information on the route’s stops. Tap the bus stop to see a listing of all arriving buses, where relevant real-time info is depicted by the green beacon,” the company said.