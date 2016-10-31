West Bengal: Two girls attempt suicide after rape, one dead

Kolkata, Oct 31 : A teenaged girl died and another was struggling for life after they attempted suicide after being allegedly raped by their male friends in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, police said on Monday.

One of the victims hanged herself on Sunday, while the other consumed pesticide and is fighting for life at the Mathabhanga sub-divisional hospital, police said.

The two girls, both students of Class 9 and residents of Beldanga village in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga, went out with two of their male friends for marquee hopping on the occasion of Kali Puja on Saturday.

“The two boys accompanying the girls allegedly dragged them to the bushes and raped them taking advantage of the darkness. Both are residents of the same village and knew the girls well,” police said.

The two boys reportedly fled after the incident.

“A police complaint has been lodged against the two accused and police is loking for them,” police said.

–IANS

