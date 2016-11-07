West Bengal : Woman arrested for killing teenaged daughter

Kolkata, Nov 7 : A middle aged woman was arrested in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for allegedly killing her daughter, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Beldanga area in Murshidabad in the late hours of Sunday, police said.

“A woman named Tanjila Bibi has been arrested for allegedly killing her 16-year-old daughter. She is in police custody,” Mrinal Sinha, Inspector at Beldanga police station, said.

The accused, however, claimed that her daughter committed suicide.

“The woman said the girl committed suicide after minor altercations over some school related issues last (Sunday) evening. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” the officer said.

