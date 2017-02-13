West Bengal: Woman suffers acid attack in local train

Kolkata, Feb 13: A woman was allegedly attacked with acid while travelling in a nearly-empty local train in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district, a Railway Police Force (RPF) officer said.

“Acid was thrown at a middle-aged woman inside a running train around 10 p.m. on Sunday night near Baruipur railway station under Sealdah South section,” a Baruipur RPF officer said.

“The victim sustained severe burn injuries in the face and neck and was admitted to the nearby M.R. Bangur Hospital,” he added.

Parents of the victim alleged the attack was the fallout of some issues they had with a local promoter in Baruipur over road construction in their neighbourhood.

“We had issues with a local promoter about some road construction works in the neighbourhood. He had earlier threatened us of dire consequences if his work was hampered. He can be behind the attack on my girl,” the victim’s father said.

According to the woman, a youth got into the nearly empty ladies compartment and threw acid at her, the police said.

“We are investigating the case. No one has been arrested in the incident yet,” the RPF officer said.

–IANS