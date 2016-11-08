We’ve handled demonetisation earlier, will do so again: SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya

Mumbai, Nov 08: State Bank of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya’s statement:

We have just now been advised of the Govt move to demonetise current series of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500.

We have handled demonetisation earlier and will do so again. Tomorrow Banks will remain closed in order to withdraw these notes from counters and ATMs.

We will strive to restock ATMs at the earliest and make them operational. Govt has given enough exemptions to ensure urgent needs are met. We will work round the clock to ensure that customers have a smooth experience.