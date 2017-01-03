What an irony, China funded Paytm sponsors BJP rally

January 3, 2017 | By :
What an irony, China funded Paytm sponsors BJP rally. (Tom-fool-knot)

New delhi, January 3: In the wake of the information that Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba holds the major share of Paytm, the organisation has received disagreement from various cadres.

Indians are well informed of the fact that China is the major source of terror country Pakistan. Moreover certain evil intentions of China is evident to India and its Government at large.

The Government seems to be taking stern action against the terrorists who attacks the secure nature of the country. In contradiction, this China funded Paytm has flourished enormously so big as to sponsor the BJP rally.

Check the video given below.

