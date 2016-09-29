“What happened to Ajaymaken and congress, no statement on Bansal’s suicide note and Amit shah’s role”?, Somnath Bharti

September 29, 2016 | By :

New delhi, September 29: After the suicide note of B K Bansal had come into light, the involvement of Amit Shah and DIG Snjeev Gautam in the CBI probe against Bansal is being questioned.

Aam Admi Party MLA Adv. Somnath Bharti tweeted, “What happened to Ajaymaken and his congress? No statement on Bansal’s suicide note and Amit shah’s role in it. Scared of shah an CBI?

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress acquired land, compensated farmer Dharma Patil who committed suicide
Top