What happened to ‘Skype’ yesterday ?

London, Nov 15: Popular software application Skype suffered from an outage on Nov 14, Monday. While there are users who are still facing difficulty sending messages on Skype chap, the Skype engineers report that the issue has been “temporarily” resolved.

Skype is used by millions of users across the world to establish contact with their counterparts, friends, family and team members located around the world. With the help of this software application, people can send instant messages, call the other person or conduct a conference call and webinars. People can also make a video call on Skype.

People started reporting problems with Skype on Nov. 14, Monday. According to a Skype status posted by user named Shea Meehan on Skype heartbeat, a problem with sending Skype chat and message occurred on the same day.

Skype heartbeat is a forum where users can ask questions and report problems. This forum gets updated as soon as any problem with the software application is reported.

The Skype representative responded to the post acknowledging that the team is aware of the problems with the messaging service and because of the same reason Skype users are facing a problem in the form of delayed messages, failure in message delivery and regular chat service.

The representative further informed the user that the engineers are trying to resolve the problem. Soon, the representative updated the status of the issue to “temporarily resolved.”

However, an hour later, the engineer added a comment saying that the issue has returned for a subset of users due to some “unexpected events.” The representative further said that the engineers are trying to investigate into the root cause of the problem and rectify it as soon as problem. The rep also apologized for the inconvenience caused to the users.

Last major Skype outage took place in Sept. 2015 when millions of users were not able to use the video calling feature of the service, according to The Telegraph.