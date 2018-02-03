What happened to the psychopathic child who wanted kill her parents?

New Delhi, February 03: When the documentary called ‘Child of Rage’ appeared on Television in 1992, people were appalled by the behavior of a 6 year-old girl featured in it. Beth Thomas, a child suffering from reactive attachment disorder, coyly revealed that she wanted kill her parents, brother; essentially any living being that came her way. She said that she wanted to stab her foster parents while they were sleeping and her strong desire to stab animals with pins.

Years after, anyone who is aware of the documentary and the chilling story of Beth would image her being locked in a mental asylum or a jail. As expected, Beth Thomas has made it to the news again, but in an interesting turn of events, she has made news by successfully battling her disease and becoming a successful healthcare professional.

Beth is ‘no longer a child of rage but an award winning, registered nurse, an author and an amazing speaker.

The much talked about documentary Child of Rage: A Story of Abuse recorded interviews between Beth Thomas and her a therapist, Ken Magid. The documentary shed some light on reactive attachment disorder, which was misconceived by many in the 90’s.

Beth’s dreadful behavioral disorder stemmed from sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her biological father. Beth and her brother Jonathan were both adopted from situation of severe neglect. The kid admits to various misdeeds she has committed in 6 years of her life, including torturing the family dog and sexually abusing her younger brother.

RAD or reactive attachment disorder is serious mental disorder where young children fail to make healthy relationships with parents or caregivers due to extreme abuse.

Beth was given intensive behavioral modification therapy by Connell Watkins. She stayed at Watkins’ home and the treatment took years to finish.

Now Beth is fully cured and she works as a nurse, helping kids with RAD and their families to cope with the disease and to slowly recover.