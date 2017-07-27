'What happened to your promise?' Republican Caitlyn Jenner questions Trump over transgender military ban.

New Delhi, July 27: ‘Republican’ Caitlyn Jenner has come out to slam President Donald Trump’s newly announced policy of banning transgenders in the United States armed forces. The 67-year-old took to Twitter to condemn the announcement, “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the U.S. military fighting for all of us,” Jenner tweeted. “What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

Jenner referred to an old tweet Trump wrote as a presidential candidate, in which he promised to “fight for” LGBTQ people. On that note, the reality star was one of the few celebrities to speak at the Republican National Convention last year, and defended her choice to attend Trump’s inauguration by saying he “is really fine when it comes to these issues.”

However, this is not the first time she has spoken out against decisions made by the Trump administration.

In February, she called the choice to revoke guidelines on the transgender use of bathrooms in public schools a "disaster."

‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Laverne Cox also protested against President Trump’s newly imposed policy and tweeted, “My fellow trans-Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable. Your lives, safety, & service matter. #TransIsBeautiful”.

“To all the trans folks currently serving in the military thank you for your service. I am sorry your “commander in chief” doesn’t value it,” she further posted. According to the Independent, the LGBT advocate also issued a statement saying, “This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety, and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety, and service are valuable, that they matter.”

Kim Kardashian too expressed her disappointment over the ban and termed it “simply wrong”. Tweeting on the same to her 54.4 million followers, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star said, “Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve! ”

Elsewhere, stars including George Takei, transgender actress Candis Cayne and Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, also waded in with their views. For the unversed, President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce that he will bar transgender people from serving in the US military.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US Military,” Trump tweeted. Adding, “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.” The announcement reverses an Obama-era policy that allowed transgender troops to serve openly in the military. (ANI)