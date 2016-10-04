What India has in its arsenal to combat Pakistan?

New Delhi, Oct 4: As the country is gearing up for combating an increasingly aggressive Pakistan, India is keeping its key arms ready in the arsenal.

As per the Home Ministry officials, India may start getting its Rafale fighter aircraft from France earlier than the agreed-upon 36 months.

“We have signed the deal over an agreement that it will be delivered in 36 months. However, under this shift in scenario, we have sAs per the terms of the deal, it is 36 months but it may come earlier slightly,” the minister said, about the deal with France that was signed on Friday.

A Euro 7.8-billion deal has been signed among India and France signed for the fighter jets, which are equipped with multiple India-specific modifications that will give the Indian Air Force a significant leg up over Pakistan.

Significantly, for India’s defence against a sabre-rattling Pakistan, the fighter jets will be equipped with the Beyond Visual Range (BVR) air-to-air ‘Meteor’ missile, which has a range in excess of 150 km.

That means the Indian Air Force, while staying within India’s territorial boundary, can hit targets inside Pakistan as well as across India’s northern and eastern borders.

Pakistan currently has missiles with a BVR range of a mere 80 kilometres.

India’s Rafale jets will also come equipped with ‘Scalp’, a long-range air-to-ground cruise missile that has a range in excess of 300 km.

The delivery of these combat aircraft will be completed in 66 months.

India and Pakistan has a strong nuclear arsenal. However, India is more likely to use conventional methods to combat the Islamic nation. Pakistan would respond with the nuclear weapons forcing the India to opt for the same.

Both ends would get involved in full-length action in air and sea rather than on the ground. India has the upper hand in both, particularly at sea where it would have the ability to blockade Pakistani ports.

Five lethal weapons on Indian part

INS Vikramadityan Aircraft Carrier: Pakistan’s biggest nightmare would be INS Vikramadityan parked off the coast of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest port, enforcing a naval blockade. INS Vikramaditya, commissioned in November 2013, is the newer and more modern of India’s two aircraft carriers.

If a war triggers, Vikramaditya would take the lead at sea designed to sweep the Pakistani Navy from the field.

INS Chakra Nuclear Attack Submarine: While INS Vikramaditya would be the visible symbol of a naval blockade, perhaps the real enforcers would be India’s force of 14 attack submarines. INS Chakra, an Akula-II nuclear-powered attack submarine is India’s deadliest submarine.

INS Chakra would be able to fulfill a variety of wartime tasks. Equipped with 11 frigates and eight submarines, only three of which are reasonably modern, it would be a real threat to Pakistan’s Navy, particularly her.

AH-64D Apache Longbow Block III Attack Helicopter: The Apache’s ability to do everything from engaging armoured formations to look for guerrilla fighters and keep a watch on the infiltrators in a counterinsurgency campaign. The Apache is one of the most battle proven attack helicopters fielded.

Su-30MKI Fighter: The fighter will be used to establish superiority air over Pakistan. The IAF has 200 Su-30MKIs in service with another 72 on order. A long-ranged, twin engine fighter with a powerful radar and formidable armament, the Su-30MKI will form the mainstay of the Indian Air Force.

The Su-30MKI is an evolution of the 1980s-era Su-27 Flanker.

The above listed are apart from the deadliest nuclear arms and the brave-hearted fighters who are the major asset for India.

Meanwhile, the militant attack at Barammulla district of Kashmir was planned to be a Uri type attack, said BSF sources. However, the operation was foiled by the Indian military.

“Certainly, they had such plans. There is a fence in front of the bunker in the camp. The force has recovered wire-cutter, GPS and compass from the fence areas. and certainly had similar plans like the other (Uri) camp,” Additional Director General of BSF Arun Kumar.

The BSF officer also lauded the forces for doing an excellent job by preventing the militants from entering security precinct.

“Our jawans sacrificed their supreme life to prevent the militants from entering the camp. They have done an excellent job,” Kumar said.

Giving details of the attack, he said the BSF personnel suspected movement of militants at around 10:30 pm and the jawans challenged them.

“The militants opened fire, which was retaliated by the BSF personnel. Then, it seems, they attacked the bunker with UBGL grenades. Our constable said there were two militants but they fled in the night,” he said.

Kumar said though there were no specific reports about the movement of militants, “there is a possibility of the presence of militants at some places, but our forces are alert”.