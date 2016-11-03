What really happened to the undertrial SIMI activists who were killed in Bhopal?

Bhopal, November 1: The current topic for the discussions on media is the alleged jail break by the SIMI activists and the events followed.

According to reports, yesterday, early in the morning, eight SIMI activists has escaped from the Jail after killing the security guard using plate and glass as weapons.

The eight SIMI activists escaped from the jail has been located after getting information from the locals.

The Madhya Pradesh Police said that the SIMI activists had weapons with them, who fired on to the police force when asked to surrender.

These are the major facts that fill most of the reports on the Bhopal jailbreak and the gunning down of the jail breakers.

Why the force had killed them, instead they could have caught them alive.

Members of Madhya Pradesh police force are not trained to shoot below knee. They got training only to shoot on chest or head.