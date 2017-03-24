What’s brewing? Mulayam Singh’s ‘chhoti bahu’ Aparna Yadav meets CM Adityanath

Lucknow, March 24: Samajwadi party leader Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this morning along with her husband Prateek Yadav, the Samajwadi supremo’s younger son.

The Yogi-Aparna meeting was brushed off by the Samajwadi Party as a “courtesy call”.

On Friday, around 9 am, Aparna and Prateek Yadav arrived with a bouquet of peach roses at the guest house where Yogi Adityanath has been staying since his swearing-in as chief minister. His official residence at Kalidas Marg has been sanctified, but the Chief Minister is yet to move in.

The Yadavs spent about 30 minutes with the Yogi Adityanath, say reports.

Aparna Yadav, the ‘chhoti bahu’ in the Yadav family and the sister-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, fought the assembly election as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in a Lucknow seat but lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Before the election campaign, Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna and Prateek Yadav were seen on opposite sides of the Yadav family war.

In October last year, eyebrows were raised against the 26-year-old leader, when Aparna Yadav clicked a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a family function that he attended in Lucknow and has been open about her admiration for him.

As the photo generated controversy and provoked questions about her political leanings, Aparna said, “What’s wrong with that? He is everyone’s Prime Minister.”

Aparna Yadav’s husband Prateek Yadav is Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son from his second wife. The 28-year-old businessman has assembled a real estate empire that includes a high-end gym.

During the Aparna’s election campaign, he was in news for showing off his electric blue, 4 crore Lamborghini on the streets of Lucknow.

on that time Aparna reacted to the allegations “What is the problem if he is driving a 4 crore car. He can afford it because he owns a business. Why would I say anything to him, we don’t talk about it.”

Aparna Yadav married Prateek Yadav in 2011, who is the younger son from his second wife.