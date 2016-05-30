What’s cooking between Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan?

New Delhi, May 30 : Sunny Leone is all set to engage in a love affair with Arbaaz Khan in her upcoming musical-romance ‘Tera Intezar.’

As reported by Pinkvilla, the film, which will begin its shoot in the Great Rann of Kutch this August, will mark the directorial debut of Rajeev Waklia.

‘ Tera Intezar’ will also have an international shoot apart from the 25-day Kutch schedule.

According to sources, Sunny and Arbaaz will be meeting for their first recording together today at a Suburban studio in Mumbai.