What’s the real reason behind insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir?

The insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir is majorly known as a conflict among nationalists and Kashmiri separatists, and the Indian government.

The demands made by the separatists and insurgents are Kashmir’s independence as well as Kashmiri accession to Pakistan.

The root of this war is stuck with a dispute over a local autonomy that began in mid-1970s when Lieutenant-General Hamid Gul, former ISI chief who set up militant groups in the valley to train young Kashmiris and Afghans to fight India after having suffered two humiliating losses in 1965 and 1971 wars.

The clashes that began on Sunday in the state among protesters and Indian troops claimed 20 lives following which a curfew was imposed in the region.

Within few hours after the violence, mobile data services were shut down along with cutting down mobile telephone network as well in the area.

The curfew began after Chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Burhan Wani got killed in Friday while fighting with Indian troops. The group is known to be the largest insurgent one in the region.

The protest and clash lead to Indian troops to take extreme steps in order to control the angry crowd during which more than 150 lives have been injured so far.

The Kashmir Valley is not burning for the first time, in previous similar incidents in the recent decades, Indian military has been oppressing the civilians by raping and molesting women, and torturing and killing men.

Wani was a social media fan and days before dying, the terrorist recruiter had shown movements on the media indicating that he will soon join ISIS, being one of the reasons of his death.

However, “A terrorist is a terrorist who has to be dealt as such irrespective of whether he is net-savvy or illiterate and his success in whipping up popular sentiment at a particular point in time”, a senior official told The Times of India, reiterating that popularity should not be the determining factor for elimination of a terrorist who was “targeting army and other security forces”.

According to reports in Firstpost, ‘’ An audio clip, purportedly the voice of Burhan’s mother, being circulated in Kashmir in the aftermath of violence has her shouting: “Tum kitne Burhan maaroge?”.

A crowd responds, “Har ghar se Burhan niklega.” Then the crowd takes over: “… (not intelligible) aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain. Jeeve jeeve Pakistan. Jeeve jeeve Pakistan. Jeeve jeeve Pakistan. Jeeve jeeve Pakistan.”

The current leader of the region’s government, Mehbooba Mufti, recently said that there are only four bunkers of Indian forces in the Valley.

This statement caused high aggression among the people, who have to face soldiers and police regularly in their daily lives. If the situation continues to spark more violence, India may soon lose the state and it might slip away.