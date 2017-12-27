What’s your lynchability quotient (LQ)? Find out here!

| By : Santanu Borah

In the light of Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja’s proclamation that Pehlu Khan and his ilk deserve to be lynched and that he had no sympathies with an “unpatriotic cow smuggler”, it is important that we draw out some gyan or benchmark which will give us a general idea as to who should be open for lynching.

Being a jobless hack, I have taken it upon myself to devise a test to calculate your lynchability quotient (LQ). When you take the quiz don’t cheat or you will be lynched. I have consulted part-time professor of Entire Anti-Nationalism, Baishampayan Ghosh, to arrive at perfectly balanced parameters. Without further adieu, find your lynchability quotient (LQ) here:

1. When you wake up in the morning, what do you drink?

a. Gau mutra b. Soma raas c. Milk d. Whisky

2. How good is your English grammar?

a. Oxford quality b. Better than your frans c. Fairly bad d. English should be abolished

3. What is your religion like?

a. Beef eating kind b. Non-beef eating kind c. Pure Vegetarian d. Cannibalistic

4. Do you like Coke Studio Pakistan?

a. Luurve it! b. India Coke Studio is better c. I listen to western music d. I sing Vande Mataram daily

5. Have you read the Vedas/ Upanishads?

a. No b. Read them in Whatsapp University c. Read it because it’s philosophy d. I study in a Ved Pathsala

6. What pet do you have?

a. Buffalo b. Cow c. Gau d. dog

7. Who invented the airplane?

a. Wright Brothers b. Wrong Brothers c. Indian sages high on pre-historic weed in 1000 BC d. It was a class project by Hanuman & Ravana

8. How do you react when you are shocked?

a. OMG! b. Oh God! c. Oh Godse! d. Never been shocked

9. Your favourite lifestyle product:

a. Anything chemical b. Patanjali, made as per directions dictated by Charaka via Baba Ramdev’s mouth c. Regular Ayurveda d. Phoren brands

10. Do you read?

a. Yes b. No. c. Can’t say d. Only Sanskrit

11. The best kind of people are:

a. Aryans b. Dravidians c. Vanvashis & Dalits d. Human beings are equal.

12. Your favourite news service

a. Republic b. Whatsapp c. Postcard d. You check all sources and confirm facts before believing in anything.

If you have answered:

1.

Gau mutra: Hurray! You LQ is zero!

Soma raas: You’re a liar but your LQ is low.

Whisky: You need work though there are Indian brands

2.

Oxford quality: You are an elitist anti-national and might be lynched in an educational institute like JNU so the rest of us learn Sanskrit

English should be abolished: Zero LQ

3.

Beef eating kind: Very high LQ

Pure Vegetarian: Zero LQ, though the vegans might hate you for drinking milk.

4.

Luurve it: LQ is way too high. Listen to sanskari Indian music to lower your LQ

I sing Vande Mataram daily: Do I even have to spell it out? Patriots like you are impervious to lynching

5.

I study in Ved Pathsala: You got it made! Zero LQ. It’s not enough to read the Vedas/Upanishads dispassionately like you read all philosophies.

6.

This is a trick question. If you answered ‘Cow’ your LQ is higher because cows can also be foreign, for example Jersey cows. If you have selected ‘Gau’, your LQ is zero, obviously.

7.

If you selected options C or D you have very low LQ. If you selected B, you might have slightly higher LQ. Avoid option A

8.

This is a no-brainer. ‘Oh Godse!’ equals zero LQ. What else would you call God if God were a hardline Hindu?

9.

If you selected ‘Regular Ayurveda’ over ‘Patanjali, you could still be slightly susceptible to lynching

10.

Option D ‘Only Sanskrit’ means you have zero LQ. Option B and C are fine too. Avoid option A

11.

Avoid option D if you want to lower your LQ. In any case, Aryans are the best people, though we do not really know who they are.

12.

If you have chosen option A, B or C you are staying in India without getting lynched. If you chose D, get your Pakistan Visa asap.

See, I told you it would be easy. Anyway, be patriotic and stay safe. Don’t get lynched.

(Santanu Borah writes, paints and procrastinates at leisure. He can be reached at atmavan@gmail.com)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Indialivetoday and Indialivetoday does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.