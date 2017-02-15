Whatsapp adds new feature for iOS users to upload photos ,videos at WhatsApp Status , similar to Snapchat Stories

California, Feb15:After reports of WhatsApp working on mute, replies and status change notification, a new leak by a tipster suggests that the chat app is now planning to add one more major update to its ‘Status’ tab.

According to a tweet by WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp’s feature leaker, the company is working on a new feature through which iOS users can upload photos and videos in their WhatsApp Status. The feature is similar to Snapchat Stories, which will disappear after 24 hours.

WABetaInfo has tweeted that the chat app will revamp the Status tab and add a separate privacy option dedicated to the Status only. This means that user can better control the privacy of their Status tab. The tweet reads ‘Status introduction text updated in WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.17.4+’ along with a screenshot of the feature on iOS.

It is rumoured that WhatsApp is also working on a feature to edit and revoke WhatsApp messages. The feature has been spotted for beta version an may soon be available to all. Reportedly, revoked messages will be deleted from both the ends. Also, the feature will work for both photos and videos shared in the app.

It is yet unclear when the functionality will be available to all but iPhone user may soon get it first.

Only last week, it was reported that WhatsApp is planning to add status change notifications and also features to mute, unmute or reply to these notification change messages. According to a tweet by WABetaInfo , WhatsApp mat spoon add a new Status tab for beta version Android 2.17.36 which will update the user when any contact of their changes change his/her WhatsApp status. Currently, user can see tabs for only contacts, chats and calls. After the new update, user will see a changed interface with a new Status tab. Reportedly, this new tab will be placed between the chats and calls tabs. Not only this, the leaker has also shared screenshots in which WhatsApp displays a low battery warning during a WhatsApp call. Withe mute/unmute option, user can choose if they want to receive the push notifications for Status change or not.