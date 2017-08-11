WhatsApp and Messenger users are at risk!

New York, August 11: Are you aware of the fact that despite end-to-end encryption provided by online social networks (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber), your personal conversations are not safe and is exposed for hacking the account? Don’t panic! A new study is on the way, ‘authentication ceremony’, that could help to meet the risk.

People using the instant messaging apps, unaware of important security options, are exposed to many fraudulent activities, assert researchers from Brigham Young University (BYU) at Utah in US.

‘Authentication ceremony’ ensures security of the conversations by checking if the members involved in the communication are authentic. Before sending any confidential message, the recipients of that message would be identified. As the users are not aware about this security option, a third party could intrude the conversation, says media reports.

People do not have much patience to understand and use the security measures until they experience any security issues. One has to keep in mind that there is always a risk while communicating online. Don’t worry thinking that it is time consuming to use security measures. Researchers are working on making the ‘authentication ceremony’ automatic and quick.