WhatsApp Android Beta gets Snapchat-like Scribble Tool, Front Flash

California,Sept12:After introducing voicemail, WhatsApp for Android is now getting some new additional features in its latest beta update. This includes the ability to write and draw on images, just like Snapchat, and a front-facing flash.

In the latest beta version, WhatsApp for Android brings updates to its camera. If you take a photo from the camera through the WhatsApp app, additional editing tools now pop up after the photo is clicked. The new pencil and the ‘T’ buttons on screen allow WhatsApp users to scribble, draw, and write on top of the photo in different colours using the colour picker. This feature was first introduced by Snapchat, and Instagram later also introduced it alongside another Snapchat-like feature called Instagram Stories.

There’s also a new front-facing flash that has been introduced in the beta version 2.16.264. This enables a white flash-like effect on the screen when taking selfies for better low light photography. It’s worth noting that both the features are exclusive to the camera used within WhatsApp, and not when photos are taken from the smartphone camera app.

WhatsApp for Android recently also introduced the ability to send or forward messages to multiple people in one go. Earlier, messages could be sent or forwarded only to one person at a time, now multiple users can be selected at one go.

All of these features are in beta, and in order to use them, you need to register for the Google Play beta testing program for WhatsApp, and then download the latest build from the store. Alternatively, you can even download the signed apk file from APK Mirror, though the first method is preferred if you’d like to receive all betas straight from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on introducing video calling, and support for gif image sharing, and looking to release them soon. Apart from the voicemail feature, WhatsApp recently brought bigger emojis, and the ability to zoom in and out when recording video via the app.