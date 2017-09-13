Whatsapp co founder Brian Acton leaves company to start his own foundation

California/United States, September 13: Brian Acton, the co-founder of the Whatsapp company leaves his position. Brian Acton, the Stanford graduate is moving on from the messaging application eight years after he co-founded WhatsApp with his Ukrainian partner Jan Koum in 2009.

According to media reports, Brian Aton and Jan Koum worked at Yahoo before starting WhatsApp. The messaging application was then bought by Facebook for a whopping $19 billion in cash and stock. Brian Acton’s move came to fore after he posted on Facebook about his decision. The startling revelation drew reaction, resulted in the form of a Like by Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook himself.

Here is the complete message of the Brian Acton’s post:

After 8 years at WhatsApp, I have decided to move on and start a new chapter in my life. I am very fortunate at my age to have the flexibility to take new risks and focus on what I’m passionate about. I’ve decided to start a non-profit focused at the intersection of nonprofit, technology and communications. It’s something I’ve thought about for a while, and now it’s time to just focus and execute. I’ll have more to share in the coming months.

This decision is, of course, a tough one. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished in only a few years, and it’s humbling to see that so many people rely on WhatsApp every day.