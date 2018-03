Whatsapp crashes globally, restores services partially, #WhatsAppdown trending on twitter.

New Delhi, November 3: The messenger giant Whatsapp had crashed worldwide on Friday. The app was down for about 20 minutes. Reports suggest that WhatsApp has restored its services partially.

You all can stop Hyperventilating Now .. Whatsapp is working NOW ?#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/cuP9V9dAcp — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 3, 2017

Ahhh vale, por eso no me llega el whatsapp del chico q me gusta ?? aún hay esperanza #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/0P4DjsQQy3 — natali@ (@vivalapepa78) November 3, 2017

But still, there is no word from the Whatsapp on the reason for the outage.

More details are awaited.