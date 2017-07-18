Whatsapp to face a tough challenge from E-Commerce giant Amazon Anytime

California,July18:Whatsapp has been the most favorite and addicted App in social media. It has proved to be the most friendly and featured app. After Facebook acquired Whatsapp for a huge sum, it added many new features.

This App is soon likely to face a tough challenge. E-Commerce giant Amazon is designing a more friendly and robust messaging App as its competition.

Its name is also finalised as “Anytime” which is also a catchy name. Amazon has earlier launched an App named “Chime” for business customers. Now Anytime App would be suitable for all types of consumers. Anytime is likely to be loaded with features like Chats, Audio, Video and Calls. Encryption of important messages is going to be the useful feature of Anytime App.

Amazon is hopeful that Anytime would remain as the best Messaging App in mobile history. We need to wait and see for few more days for the magic of Anytime App.