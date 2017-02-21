WhatsApp introduces new update to its ‘status’ feature

New Delhi, Feb. 21: In lieu of its eighth birthday on February 24, 2017, WhatsApp messenger, the instant messaging platform introduced a new update which is set to revamp the status feature.

Starting today, the status feature update will enable users to share images and videos with all their WhatsApp contacts. Similar to the text messages, this too will be encrypted end-to-end.

Earlier in February, WhatsApp introduced a two-step verification feature, said to add more security to a user’s account.

In order to enable this new feature, users can log into the settings option and look for the ‘Two-step verification’ category, which is available under the ‘Account’ setting. Through this, the user can enable the new feature, which will be accessible across Android, Windows and iOS software.

