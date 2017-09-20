WhatsApp rejects request of British government to access encrypted messages

London, August 20: The Facebook-owned Whatsapp denied the request from the British government to access encrypted messages that the authorities had made as a result of the recent terror attacks in the country. According to reliable sources, security forces said on Tuesday that the inability to access the terrorists’ encrypted conversations is creating a black hole for security services.

In this context, the terrorists were the frequent users of the encrypted aplications specially of another application telegram and Whatsapp. Whatsapp said that the company cannot provide data that the company itself does not collect. The company further said that it “appreciates the work that law enforcement agencies do to keep people safe around the world. We are prepared to carefully review, validate and respond to law enforcement requests based on applicable law and policy. People have asked what end-to-end encryption means for the work of law enforcement. We carefully review, validate, and respond to law enforcement requests based on applicable law and policy, and we prioritize responses to emergency requests.”

The encrypted messaging applications were used ahead of the attacks on Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge. The devices of one of the suspects was recovered and investigated by intelligence agencies. The social networking applicationss such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Apple iMessage employ end-to-end encryption. the messages that are sent by users are protected by a code contained on the application on their smartphone. While a discussion with technology honchos at United Nations today, British Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to ask them to help governments fight terrorism.