WhatsApp rolls out new desktop app

Mountain View, May 11 : Internet messaging app, WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out its new desktop app.

“Today we’re introducing a desktop app so you have a new way to stay in touch anytime and anywhere – whether on your phone or computer at home or work. Like WhatsApp Web, our desktop app is simply an extension of your phone: the app mirrors conversations and messages from your mobile device,” the latest WhatApp blog read.

The latest app is available for Windows 8+ and Mac OS 10.9+ and is synced with WhatsApp on our mobile device.

“Because the app runs natively on your desktop, you’ll have support for native desktop notifications, better keyboard shortcuts, and more,” the blog says.

Rolling out setup for the new app, the blog reads, “To download the app, visit https://www.whatsapp.com/ download from your desktop browser. Then, open the app and scan the QR code using the WhatsApp app on your phone (look for WhatsApp Web menu under Settings).”

