WhatsApp set to launch more features apart from existing features

London/UK, July 25: With WhatsApp becoming something of a prerequisite among users of all age groups, there is still a hoard of features which are yet to be discovered.

Apart from the existing features, the instant-messaging platform is set to launch more features that can change the face of networking among its users.

The app, since its inception eight years ago, has grown multiple folds, owing to its expanding user base. With focus on user privacy and security of content shared, it has rolled out a host of features in the recent past, including encryption facilities and two-step verification.

To make Whatsapp usage handier, here are the top five features, as reported by The Independent.

1. Minimal data usage:

While data accessibility has grown, users always prefer apps which don’t eat into their internet usage. By checking the ‘Low Data Usage’ box under the data usage option under settings, users can restrict downloads, updates and so on to Wifi only.

2. Customizing notifications:

To set out your special someone or bosses at work, Whatsapp enables you to choose a specific notification tone by opening the chat, tapping their name at the top and hitting ‘Custom Notifications’.

3. Format text:

A feature often used on MS Word and other platforms is now on Whatsapp too! To format the text, tapand hold it, hit the ‘More Options’ key on the pop-up menu and tap the formatting option you want – bold, italic, strikethrough or monospace.

4. Mark read/unread:

Curious to read a text but don’t want the sender to know you’ve read it? WhatsApp now allows you to mark it as ‘unread’; just long-press the conversation and check the ‘mark as unread’ option.

5. Voice-recognition:

As the world inclines towards voice-recognition assistants like Siri, Cortana and OK Google, WhatsApp too lets either of them type out the name of the person you want to text, along with the content. (ANI)