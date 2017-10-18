Whatsapp to roll out ‘Live Location’ feature enabling users to share their location.

San Francisco, October 18: The popular messenger app Whatsapp would roll out a new feature that will help women and kids to keep in touch with their families and friends as they travel. The ‘Live Location’ feature enables the user to share the details of their location. WhatsApp is owned by Facebook.

The ‘Live Location’ feature allows the users to share their location in real-time with anyone.Whatsapp’s end-to-end encryption feature lets people have a control over who they share their details with and for how long. The app also allows the end user to stop sharing their location anytime. Or the user could let the Live Location timer expire, if not needed.

How this feature works

The first step to use this app is to open a chat with the person or group you want to share your location. The “Location” button gives a new option to “Share Live Location”.

There is also an option to choose for how long you want to share your location. Next step is to fill the spaces and tap send. The person with whom you have shared your location could monitor your location. If the location is shared with a group, each person in the chat group could see your real-time location on the map.

If more members than one share their Live Location in the WhatsApp chat group, all the locations shared could be seen on the same screen showing the map.

Live Location is available on both Android and iPhone and will be rolling out in the app in the coming weeks. ‘Live Location’ is expected to be rolled out within a few weeks.

Features like this are very helpful at times of distress and crisis, as it could provide information to others related to you so that they could get hep effectively and quickly.