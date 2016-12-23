When ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ got DDLJ twist (TV Snippets)

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon had fun recreating the iconic train chase scene of “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ) for her TV show “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai”.

In the upcoming track of the &TV show, the female stars of the show will be extending their hands to help their husbands get on the train just like in the movie. Saumya – who plays the role of Anita bhabhi — says the train chase sequence was her favourite.

“We recreated the iconic scene of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ in our own funny way. I saw DDLJ in the cinema hall with my school mates and this scene was my favourite,” Saumya said in a statement.

Actor Aashif Sheikh – who is seen as Vibhuti Narayan – also said that “to know the complete story behind it, you will have to watch the episode but all I can tell you is that it was hilarious shooting for this particular episode. We had a gala time”.

Shailee Bidwaikar auditions for ‘Indian Idol’

After hitting the right note by crooning the title track of TV show “Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi”, singer Shailee Bidwaikar will be seen trying her luck in musical reality show “Indian Idol 9”.

Bidwaikar has participated in the audition rounds of the Sony Entertainment Television reality show.

“She believes it to be an important platform for her to grow and prosper as a singer and everyone seems to have high expectations from her. In fact, her performance in the audition round is going to attract a lot of eyeballs,” said a source from the sets.

“Indian Idol Season 9” will go on air from Saturday. It is being judged Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and Farah Khan.

