When Fassbender showed middle finger to Sophie Turner

Los Angeles, April 18: “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner said that actor Michael Fassbender jokingly showed her the middle finger during their first meeting.

Turner was “nervous” about meeting the 39-year-old actor when she joined the cast of “X-Men: Apocalypse”, but she said that she knew they would get along when he greeted her with a rude gesture, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I was also about meeting Michael Fassbender, but (on my first day on set) I looked over and he gave me the middle finger, jokingly, and I thought, ‘We’re going to get on’ (sic),” Turned told Britain’s Marie Claire magazine.

The 20-year-old star was signed to the next instalment of the superhero film late last year and has admitted she burst into tears as soon as she received the call from her management telling her she had secured the deal.

Asked what she did as soon as she found out, she explained: “I rang my mom and she started crying, then I started crying. It was crazy. Then my phone started blowing up”.