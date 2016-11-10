When ‘Kala Chashma’ hogged limelight in New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 10 (IANS) Bollywood songs have a fan following all around the globe and one got to view this madness when bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra arrived at the Christchurch airport and much to his surprise, was welcomed with kids performing on his popular tracks like “Ladki Beautiful” and “Kala Chashma” from his films.

“I was very ecstatic to see the kids perform on my songs with such a warm welcome,” the actor told IANS.

Sidharth has once again flown to New Zealand, to unwind from his hectic shoot schedule. Much to his surprise, ex-Black Cap cricketers Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum welcomed the actor for his second trip at the Christchurch airport.

And not to miss the young kids dressed in yellow glittery outfits dancing to the tunes of “Kala Chashma” and “Ladki Beautiful”. The actor was so overjoyed with this welcome that he took no second to join the troupe and show his dance moves.

“It feels great to be back to this beautiful country! The very start of my trip has been fantastic, I received such a warm welcome from Stephen and Brendon at the airport. I can’t wait to further explore New Zealand this time and have an amazing holiday,” said the actor, who further shared some selfie moments with his fans.

Sidharth, who is the brand ambassador of Tourism New Zealand, also expressed how proud he is to promote the country that is known for its scenic beauty, hospitality and adventure.

–IANS

