When police failed, 10-year-old girl tracks the vehicle that killed her brother: Sherlock Holmes in real life?

Bhopal/ Madhya Pradesh, October 21: Nandini Kahre, a ten-year-old girl, turned to a real-life Sherlock Holmes by gathering clues and tracking down the vehicle that killed her brother.

Avinash Kahre (19) was hit by a vehicle, on September 30, which immediately managed to escape from the spot. Unfortunately, the police in charge could hardly collect any evidence regarding the incident.

“My family was devastated by the tragic death of my brother,” said Nandini. She added that the police indifference has shattered the family.

She asserted that as the police were clueless about the killer vehicle even a fortnight after the incident, she decided to visit the accident site herself to look for clues and locate the killer vehicle.

On October 13, Nandini went to the accident spot for a thorough scrutiny. Fortunately, her eyes could spot a tiny piece of broken glass. Making a close observation over the glass piece, she could find the brand of the car.

Nandini went around Bhopal visiting all car showrooms in the city. Finally, she could find that particular car brand in one of the showrooms. Without leaving a second, she took photographs of the car and informed the matter to police. Later, police seized the car.

Avinash Kahre was the class 12 student of a local higher secondary school. He had to meet his destiny while returning home on a bike on September 30. The car sped away soon after hitting the boy and remained untraced till the girl could track it 13 days after the incident.

Krishna Kumar Kahre, Avinash’s father, is working as a light-man in Bhopal Municipal Corporation.