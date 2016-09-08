When Priyanka Chopra applied for Reliance Jio 4G services

Mumbai, Sep 08: Reliance has succeeded in stirring an excitement in India by unveiling Jio on September 1. Ever since the announcement, the world has applied for Reliance Industries’ Jio connection and among them is Priyanka Chopra as well, or so it seems.

Just few days after the telecom industry announced its new network, a picture of what looks like Priyanka Chopra’s subscription form for the service started making rounds on WhatsApp and Twitter.

Soon enough, the picture went viral and everyone’s wondering if it’s really Priyanka’s form or not.

Apart from the details, the form also has a passport sized photo and Priyanka’s signature. The picture took Twitter by storm as many wondered if it is authentic or not.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was among several other stars congratulated the Ambanis on Twitter for Jio. Priyanka tweeted, “Congratulations Nita,Mukesh & the entire team on the launch of #JioDigitalLife. Your vision will be truly transformational for the country.”