When Reese Witherspoon singing 'Taylor Swift and Katy Perry' got 'too much' for her kids

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec. 5 (ANI): Reese Witherspoon's kids had to stop her from singing Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' and Katy Perry 'Firework' too much after the actress lent her singing voice to a musically-talented pig in her latest animated movie 'Sing'.

The 40-year-old star was attending the premiere of the Garth Jennings directed flick, when she explained that she might have gotten on her kids' nerves from time to time as she prepped for the role, reports E! Online.

"I definitely was singing 'Firework' too much," the 'Wild' actress dished, "I definitely got like, 'Mom, stop singing 'Firework' and 'Shake It Off' all the time.'"

Right by her side at the premiere was Witherspoon's husband James Toth and her three look-alike children 17-year-old Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 13-year-old Deacon Reese Phillippe and four-year-old Tennessee James Toth.

Talking of filming 'Sing', she said, "It was just great! It's fun pop songs too, and getting to sing Taylor Swift and getting to sing Katy Perry was challenging. I saw both of them while I was shooting and I was like, 'I have a new appreciation for how hard you work.'"

Other stars including Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Taron Egerton, Jennifer Hudson and many more also voice for 'Sing', which hits theaters on December 21.(ANI)