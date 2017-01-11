‘Where’s Sasha’: Internet asks as she is missing at Barack Obama’s final address

Washington, Jan 11: US President Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago, and he made sure to give a loving shout out to his family. First lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia were both there to support the POTUS with his goodbye, but Sasha was noticeably absent.

Where was Sasha Obama at the farewell address? Many have taken to social media looking for the answer — so many, in fact, that a #whereissasha hashtag started trending.

Some users pointed out that Obama’s speech began at 9 pm Eastern on a Tuesday night, meaning Sasha would presumably have school in the morning.