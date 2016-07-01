Which is world’s smartest company ? As per MIT’s annual list it is ‘Amazon’

July 1, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Jul 1 : Amazon has grabbed the top spot in MIT’s annual list of the world’s smartest companies of 2016.

MIT’s editors have picked the 50 companies that best combine innovative technology with an effective business model.

According to the technology review site, large companies, like Jeff Bezos-led online retail giant Amazon and Alphabet, have made the list because they are using digital technologies to redefine industries, while others like Microsoft, Bosch, Toyota and Intel are wrestling with technological changes.

The top ten in the list are:

1. Amazon

2. Baidu

3. Illumina

4. Tesla Motors

5. Aquion Energy

6. Mobileye

7. 23andMe

8. Alphabet

9. Spark Therapeutics

10. Huawei

