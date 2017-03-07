White House allegedly plagiarizes press statement of oil giant- Exxon Mobil

New York , Mar. 7 : In an embarrassing development for the United States Government, a White House statement lauding Exxon Mobil for increasing investment and job generation, has appeared to have lifted chunks from the oil giant’s press release without any citation whatsoever.

According to CNN, the White House statement, which includes quotes from President Donald Trump, pulled this quote nearly word-for-word from ExxonMobil ‘s statement:

“ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the United States Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company’s Growing the Gulf program consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022.”

Here is what Exxon Mobil wrote:

“ExxonMobil is strategically investing in new refining and chemical-manufacturing projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast region to expand its manufacturing and export capacity. The company’s Growing the Gulf expansion program, consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. Investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022.”

The White House statement also seemed to lift a quote from Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil, without giving any credit to him.

“These jobs will have a multiplier effect, creating many more jobs in the communities that service these new investments,” Woods said in the Exxon statement.

“These jobs will have a multiplier effect, creating many more jobs in the community that service these new investments,” said the White House statement, without citing Woods.

Meanwhile, A White House official has admitted to pulling the lines from the Exxon release saying, “The expansion program has many different components to it, and we went straight to the source for some of our information.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has announced that 45,000 construction and manufacturing jobs worth $20 billion have been generated in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

Lauding Exxon Mobil, an American multinational oil and gas corporation, for its job-creating investment program, the President said that the principals at the core of his agenda centre on “buy American and hire American”.

In a video message the President said that Exxon Mobil is going invest 20 billion dollars in the gulf coast and the gulf coast region, adding that it will be 45,000 jobs and a 100,000 dollars average and that it was done to a large extend because of his policies and the policies of the new administration.

Asserting that there is an “incredible spirit of optimism” sweeping across the nation right now, Trump stated that his government is successfully managing to bring back jobs. (ANI)