White House confirms relocation of US Israel embassy to Jerusalem

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan. 23 (ANI): In a highly controversial move, President of the United States Donald Trump will on Monday announce to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The White House has confirmed that Donald Trump's team is in the "beginning stages" of a plan to relocate US Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

An Israeli news outlet earlier reported an anonymous source as saying the announcement on America's embassy moving from Tel Aviv would be made by a member of Trump administration on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak with Trump by telephone on Sunday regarding the move.

The decision to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem would represent a major break with US policy.

The Palestinians have said that an embassy move would kill any prospect for peace.

Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, imam of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, has previously warned that relocating the embassy would be as good as a "declaration of war".

Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he intends to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem, despite warnings the move would violate international law and destroy the peace process.(ANI)