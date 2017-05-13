White House opens movie theatre for public by Melania Trump’s insistence

Washington,May13: The White House for the first time on Saturday opened its movie theatre for general public after US First Lady Melania Trump called for it.

The theatre was opened as part of the The White House’s self-guided tours in the East Wing.

“The White House belongs to the people of this country. I believe everyone who takes the time to visit and tour the White House should have as much access to its rich history and wonderful traditions as possible. It is my hope that our visitors truly enjoy the newest piece of the tour,” said the First Lady.

In July 1942, the East Terrace cloakroom was converted into a movie theatre under the direction of the then President Franklin D Roosevelt.

In 1982-1983, during the Reagan administration, a major remodelling introduced 51 seats in tiered rows.

The most recent refurbishment in 2004-2005 was inspired by theatre interiors of the early 20th century.

To commemorate Saturday’s opening, the White House Visitors Office passed out White House candy to children and spoke with some of the visitors.

“The history of this is all so exciting. To think that so many Presidents and their families have watched movies or entertained guests in this room, and to be one of the first to see it is just amazing,” said Ginna Felts from Nashville, Tennessee.

“We’re witnessing history!” exclaimed Dan White, visiting from Denver, Colorado, who was especially excited by the movie theatre.