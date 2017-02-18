White rabbit Miffy creator and Dutch illustrator Dick Bruna dies at 89

Netherlands, Feb 18:Dick Bruna, the Dutch illustrator and artist who created the bestselling children’s books starring white rabbit Miffy, pictured, has died, aged 89.

His publisher Mercis said Bruna died peacefully in his sleep in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

The simplicity of Bruna’s characters gained him fans around the world. He wrote and illustrated 124 books, but Miffy – known in the Netherlands as Nijntje – was the most popular.

Bruna created 32 books about Miffy, who turns 62 this year, which sold over 85 million copies.

Mercis spokesman Marja Kerkhof said: ‘He was very much loved around the world. I remember traveling with him to Australia, to New Zealand, to Asia, to Japan. Wherever he would go people would queue up for signing sessions of his books.’

She said the public’s affection for Bruna and Miffy stemmed from the illustrations’ simplicity.

‘It is very clear pictures, almost like a pictogram, and the fact that he leaves so much out – he goes to the essence of things – and of course his very strong, powerful primary colors.

‘Even today if you see it in a store, you would think, ‘hey, this looks different to a lot of other things out there’. There is no clutter, it’s all very clear.’

A museum in Utrecht dedicated to Miffy tweeted: ‘Today the sad news reached us that Dick Bruna has died.’

The message appeared above a typically simple black and white drawing of the famous rabbit, arms behind her back and a single tear below her left eye.