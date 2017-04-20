Who is Alexis Ohanian? Tennis queen Serena Williams’ expecting beau

The news confirmed that American Tennis superstar Serena Williams is pregnant and taking maternity leave through the rest of 2017, expecting to give birth this fall.

Serena’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday in an announcement that upended a sport the 35-year-old athlete has dominated for the past decade.

The confirmation came hours after Serena Williams, due to regain to the No. 1 world ranking next week, set off a day of frenzied speculation with a short-lived selfie posted on social media – posing for a photo in a yellow one-piece swimsuit on Snapchat with the caption: “20 weeks.”

Who is Alexis Ohanian?

Alexis Kerry Ohanian, 33, is a tech entrepreneur and best-selling author from the United States.

He was born in Brooklyn, Brooklyn, one of New York City’s 5 boroughs, in 1983 to an Armenian-American father – whose family fled the genocide – and a German mother.

Alexis Kerry Ohanian, commonly known as Alexis Ohanian, went to school in Ellicott City, Maryland, before graduating from the University of Virginia in 2005 with degrees in commerce and history.

It was this very year when Alexis Ohanian did what he is most famous for – co-founded social news website Reddit.

Along with partner and fellow Virginia graduate Steve Huffman, the 6ft5 innovator set up the now-global nameon his 22 years old.

The website, Reddit, went from strength to strength and was eventually snapped up by publishing giant Conde Nast – owners of Wired, GQ and Vogue magazines – the following year.

It was recently valued at £407million (Around 3374Crore) and is considered to be the seventh biggest site in the United States.

Still a member of the site’s board of directors, Alexis Ohanian was keen not to rest on his laurels.

He went on to launch social enterprise Breadpig in 2007 and helped set up travel search website Hipmunk in 2010, before co-founding the early stage venture capital firm Initialized Capital this year.

And he is a political activist – specifically in matters relating to the worldwide web.

When did Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams get engaged?

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams got engaged in December 2016. They had been dating – secretly – for 15 months after meeting in Rome.

The couple announced the news of their engagement through their social media accounts.

The lovers also posted a picture of them grinning from ear-to-ear and Serena Williams showing off a spectacular rock in her diamond engagement ring.

In a poem posted on – where else? – On Reddit, Serena Williams wrote: “I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me.

“And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome.

“To escort me to my very own “charming” / Back to where our stars first collided.

“And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance.

“This time he made it not by chance / But by choice.

“Down on one knee / He said 4 words /And I said yes.”

And Alexis Ohanian shared the happy news on his Facebook page writing: “She said yes”.

Alexis Ohanian was also spotted cheering on his wife-to-be as she competed at the Australian Open.

The Reddit founder clapped and looked proud as punch as his wife-to-be won in straight sets to beat rival Belinda Bencic.

Serena Williams went on to triumph in the final, dispatching her sister Venus to surpass Steffi Graf’s Grand Slam win tally and cement her status as the greatest of all time.

And she was around eight weeks pregnant at the time…