Who is Ashwin Sundar?The racer who passed away today in a tragic accident

Chennai, March 18: Professional car race driver Ashwin Sundar died after a tragic car crash in Chennai on Saturday, leaving the Indian motorsport professionals shocked.

Ashwin Sundar and his wife Niveditha, a doctor working at a private hospital, were shut inside their BMW car after it rammed into a roadside tree and caught fire. The duo died on the spot.

Who is Ashwin Sundar?

Ashwin Sundar is one of India’s most prominent car racer in the recent arena and he had been in the professional car racing circuit for well over a decade.

Ashwin Sundar is a former national champion across different categories, he had first made his mark in the sport by winning the 2002 MRF National Go-Kart Championships (Under-17 age group) at the age of 13-year, going on to win the title again in the very next year 2003.

In 2003 and 2004 his stock grew after he lifted the MRF Formula Mondial National titles.

In 2004, Ashwin Sundar went on to make his debut in the Formula FISSME(Formula India Single-Seater Maruti Engine definition) (800 cc) and Formula LGB series (1000 cc) series, finishing fourth in the Indian championship. In the action, he became the youngest Formula LGB driver at the time.

In 2006, Ashwin was adjudged Champion of Champions in India after won the 115cc 4-stroke and 150cc 4-stroke titles and named the Champion of Champions. The very next year, he became the first India racer to win both Formula Hyundai and Formula Swift categories., the first driver to win both titles in the same season.