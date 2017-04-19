Who is BR Shetty? The man behind 1000 crore Indian epic movie
For the last few days, a UAE-based Indian business man’s name has gone one step ahead for he is all set to produce a film at a cost of whopping Rs 1,000 crore.
The magnum opus will be based on the epic Mahabharata and written by Malayali writer MT Vasudevan Nair. The movie will be directed by noted ad filmmaker V A Shrikumar Menon.
The movie will be produced in two parts and is scheduled to go on the floors by September 2018 and scheduled for a theater release in early 2020.
“The movie will be shot primarily in major six languages, ie: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into major Indian languages and leading foreign languages,” a media release from a company owned by The Producer said.
The movie is titled as ‘The Mahabharata’, the film is said to be an adaptation of M T Vasudevan Nair’s Jnanpeeth Award winning novel Randamoozham (The Second Turn), which narrates Mahabharata, the epic through the eyes of Bhima, the second one of the Pandavas.
Who is the Producer who invest 1000 Crore in Indian Film Industry?
After the announcement of the project, many people searched Google to know who is BR Shetty, the man behind the movie who is investing in India’s costliest film.
So for those of you wondering who BR Shetty is, the answer is here:
- Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty known very well as BR Shetty Born in Kaup, Udupi district in Karnataka in 1942. His Father is Shambhu Shetty and Mother is Koosamma Shetty and born in an ethnic Tuluva family. Now he is 75 years old.
- BR Shetty has a clinical degree in pharmacy. He served as the Vice-Chairman of the Municipal Council in Udupi, and during his term, he has taken measures to increase the health and quality of life of the people within the community.
- Shetty arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973 and established New Medical Centre (NMC) in 1975 which is now the UAE’s largest private healthcare provider. When he reached UAE only Rs 468 is in his hand.
- Shetty is the Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based NMC Healthcare and Chairman of UAE Exchange. UAE exchange is a foreign currency exchange, its business spread across 30 countries.
-
BR Shetty has interests spanning across sectors including pharmaceuticals, global financial services, retail, advertising and information technology.
He also owns the 100th floor of Burj Khalifa, a mega tall skyscraper in Dubai.
- Said to be a keen supporter of Indian arts and culture, BR Shetty has been honored with many awards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in India. He was the first recipient of the ‘Order of Abu Dhabi’ by the Government of Abu Dhabi in 2005, the highest civilian award for contribution to the development of the community and the cause of the Emirate.
- In India, BR Shetty has been honored with the ‘Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Award’ in 2007 and the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Indian government in 2009.
- According to the Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest People in both 2015 and 2016, Shetty has a wealth of USD 1.3 billion (Rs 8,300 crore)
- As per his own website, he has played a vital role as President of the Abu Dhabi Cricket Council and was instrumental in building the ultra-modern Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium that played host for many official international fixtures