Who is BR Shetty? The man behind 1000 crore Indian epic movie

For the last few days, a UAE-based Indian business man’s name has gone one step ahead for he is all set to produce a film at a cost of whopping Rs 1,000 crore.

The magnum opus will be based on the epic Mahabharata and written by Malayali writer MT Vasudevan Nair. The movie will be directed by noted ad filmmaker V A Shrikumar Menon.

The movie will be produced in two parts and is scheduled to go on the floors by September 2018 and scheduled for a theater release in early 2020.

“The movie will be shot primarily in major six languages, ie: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into major Indian languages and leading foreign languages,” a media release from a company owned by The Producer said.

The movie is titled as ‘The Mahabharata’, the film is said to be an adaptation of M T Vasudevan Nair’s Jnanpeeth Award winning novel Randamoozham (The Second Turn), which narrates Mahabharata, the epic through the eyes of Bhima, the second one of the Pandavas.

Who is the Producer who invest 1000 Crore in Indian Film Industry?

After the announcement of the project, many people searched Google to know who is BR Shetty, the man behind the movie who is investing in India’s costliest film.

So for those of you wondering who BR Shetty is, the answer is here: