Who is Yogi Adityanath? The man who taking the charge of Uttar Pradesh CM today

Mahant Yogi Adityanath is a priest and politician with a “firebrand Hindutva” image. He is a 5-time Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, the district of Uttar Pradesh which sharing boundaries with Nepal. Yogi Adityanath father Mahant Avaidyanath was also elected to Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur for four times.

Yogi Adityanath was named on Saturday as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, exactly a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party took control of the state with a brutal majority.

Here you can trace Yogi Adityanath’s life and career as one of the most polarising political figures in India.

The beginning of political Life: Yogi Adityanath is born in Pancher village in Pauri Garhwal on June 5th, 1972. His original name was Ajay Mohan Bisht but later changed his name after his indoctrination into the Nath sect. It was in the year 1998 (at the age of 28) he entered the political arena after leaving his ancestral home.

The year saw former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahant Avaidyanath, the father of Yogi Adityanath, a key leader of 1990’s Ram Temple movement, passing his baton to his son, who emerged as a controversial Hindu leader known for hate speeches.

A Bachelor of Science graduate (1993) from Garhwal University in Uttrakhand, Adityanath made his entry to Parliament after winning the election in 1998 from Gorakhpur. He sustained the seat for five times with large margins, except in the election of 2004 when the Samajwadi Party’s Jamuna Nishad gave him a tough fight. On that election, he won by only the margin of 5,000 votes.

Becomes Chief priest of Gorakhnath temple: In February 1994, Yogi Adityanath received deeksha (teachings) of the Nath sect from the Gorakhnath temple. As per the sect’s traditions, his ears were pierced amid rituals associated with the Gorakhnath temple. He addressed Mahant Avaidyanath, his father, as Guruji. Mahant Avidyanath passed away in 2014, and after that Yogi Adityanath took over the charge as the chief priest of Gorakhnath temple.

Major controversies/criminal cases of Yogi Adityanath: Yogi Adityanath’s radical pro-Hindutva image came to public for the first in February 1999, when he allegedly tried to capture a graveyard land by planting a peepal tree at Panch Rukhiya village in Maharajganj district.

A case under several sections of the Indian Penal code was registered against him in the Kotwali police station.

Just before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2007, Adityanath had to spend 15 days in jail when he was charged with encouraging riots in Gorakhpur and adjoining areas which saw the killing of a Muslim youth.

Communal Riots broke out after the provocative speech by Yogi Adityanath following the killing of a Hindu youth in January. He was booked again by UP police. In these two case.s trial is gong on still.

Yogi Adityanath’s tired relations with BJP: Upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not helping him during a crisis when he was jailed for communal riots, In 2007 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Yogi Adityanath fielded candidates from his nationalist movement, the ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’, against BJP nominees.

On the same election, he showed his power when he fielded and ensured a victory for Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket.

Ayodhya Saints demand Yogi as Chief Minister candidate: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party constantly ignored growing demands to project Yogi Adityanath as the party’s Chief Minister candidate for Uttar Pradesh, a meeting of saints and seers from Ayodhya and other places, held at the Gorakhnath temple in 2016, pitched Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister face and pointed out that decks for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya could only be cleared when Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath’s Polarised Speeches in 2017 polls: Yogi Adityanath helped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reap the benefits of a highly polarised Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath had first raked up the issue of alleged discrimination in power supply during Hindu and Muslim festivals and also in the allocation of land for kabristan and shamshan, which was later highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath had also made highly controversial comments on issues such as love jihad, cow slaughter and forcible conversion.

How he handled the inner rebellion: A faction of Adityanath’s ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’ revolted when its members were denied tickets by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the just concluded assembly elections. They emerged as big trouble for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by announcing to contest election against saffron party candidates in alliance with Shiv Sena. The revolt was immediately crushed by Yogi who sacked rebel leaders. Later, some rebels took back their nominations on his initiative.

