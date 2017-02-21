Who made Jayalalithaa stay at apollo for 75 days after death

Chennai, Feb 21: In a shocking revelation, a former doctor of the Chennai Apollo hospital said that Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was brought dead at Apollo hospital.

Dr. Ramaseetha was on duty at the emergency/casualty department on the day which Jayalalitaa was brought ther.

The doctor had revealed this while he was talking in a public meeting at Chennai.

Jayalalithaa did not have pulse, while she was brought at Apollo Hospital. Even then they have shifted her to the Intensive Care Unit, the doctor confirmed.

Jayalalitaa was reported dead, two months after she was admitted to Apollo hospital Chennai. While, reports came out that she is recovering. Apollo Hospital was even releasing health bulletins on a regular basis.

This doctor had also indicated that, within 20 days of her admission at Apollo hospital, the work near the MGR Tombstone had begun.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital Chennai on September 22 2016. From the day one of her hospital stay nobody was allowed to see or talk to her. After entering the Apollo hospital, the outside world had seen her only on December 5 the 2016, when she was taken out as dead body.

Even a Public Interest Litigation was filed at Madras High Court seeking authentic information on the health condition of Jayalalithaa. But all attempts to know about her health condition was nullified by some strong hands. There may be multiple reasons behind the hiding of her death. The primary possibility could be any unnatural nature or reason of Jayalalitaa’s death and subsequently to destroy evidences and avoid chances of a police investigation. This time is ample to create a favourable atmosphere to break the news, as by this time people could be mentally prepared to accept the news. The next possibility may be to weaken and to create an indefiniteness among the party leaders and in the State governance and thereby to take advantage of the situation with planning.