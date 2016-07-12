Who Raped Whom ? They met on Facebook, Now accused each other of sexual assault

New Delhi, July 12: A 17-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman who met on Facebook accused each other of sexual assault, reported India Today.

The case in Delhi came to light when the juvenile was booked for rape charge and the woman under POCSO Act

According to reports, they met on Monday and went to a hotel in Vasant Kunj area in Delhi. Later, the woman called the police .

When the police reached a three-star hotel, the woman and the boy were found locked up in a room.

The woman alleged that the boy took her to the hotel and raped her after offering her a spiked drink. The boy, however, denied the woman’s claims.

The boy told the police that his health did not deter the girl from chasing him. In fact, he claims he didn’t have enough money to book a hotel room and it was the woman who booked the hotel and even brought alcohol with her. He alleged that the woman consumed alcohol and then forced him to have sex with her. She later locked the door and called the police.

But, she later lured him into it, a senior officer told PTI.

The police are in a fix and undecided on whose version to believe. Sources said that primary investigations are in favour of the boy’s claims and cops suspect it to be a honeytrap.

Cross FIRs have been registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, he said, adding police suspect it to be a case of “honeytrapping”.

No arrests have been made so far.