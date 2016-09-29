Who said what about Indian Surgical strikes

Amit Shah: It is for the first time, in this frontal fight against terrorism, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi is feeling secure. I again salute the valour of Indian Army for giving befitting reply to those attacking innocent Indians & ensuring zero tolerance on terror.

Venkiah Naidu: These ops are a part of the mandate of the Indian Army to foil any attempts of infiltration into our soil.

Ahmed Patel (Cong): We congratulate the Indian army for undertaking surgical strikes on terror launch pads.We stand completely behind our Armed Forces

Randeep S Surjewala (Cong): INC wholeheartedly supports the surgical strike on terror pads in POK by Indian Army. Salute the valour of our armed forces.

Mustafa Kamal (NC). Our govt should make J&K, a bridge of peace and friendship but unfortunately we took the other way. If you are crossing the border, it means you are declaring a war.

Mazdak Dilshad Baloch Leader : Any step taken by India against terrorism, is right: Mazdak Dilshad Baloch, Baloch leader on surgical strikes by Indian army

Shashi Tharoor (NC): Proud of our Armed Forces for their successful strike against terrorist launch pads. Now Govt must ensure the world understands &stands w/us

Ex DGMO Vinod Bhatia : This was a pre-emptive and a punitive operation. Launchpad usually has 8-10 terrorists, its our work to eliminate them.

Ex-Army Chief General VP Malik : We had to send Pak a signal which is what we have done. This is a legitimate action.