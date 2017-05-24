Who was Chandraswami, controversial leader with spiritual powers?

Mumbai, May 24: Controversial spiritual leader Chandraswami died in Mumbai. He was 66 years old. Reportedly, Chandraswami was undergoing dialysis as he was diagnosed with kidney disease.

The Supreme Court has imposed a penalty for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act against the Chandraswami involved in various economic crimes in the country. The case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate. The original name of Chandraswami, who born in born in 1948 was Nemi Chand. The Supreme Court had convicted Chandraswami for violating foreign communications, which included many economic crimes. Nambi Chand was born in Behror, Rajasthanas son of a money lender of the land. They moved to Hyderabad during his childhood.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed an FIR against Chandraswami for violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act against various financial crimes in the country. Chandraswami and his cousin Vikram Singh, in 1992, were purchased from Prakashuchra Yadav, a 10 million dollars worth Rs 30 lakh, without the consent of the reserve Bank of India.

The CBI’s stand that Chandraswami should have been included in the murder of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, became yet another controversy. The situational evidences point towards Chandraswami. Chandraswami should be seriously suspected in Rajiv’s murder, “the CBI said in its report to the Delhi Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Attraction towards witchcraft

At the time of childhood, Chandraswami tried to know and learn more about witchcraft. Chandra Swamy, who later left the house, learned witchcraft from known sages.

After studying witchcraft in Rajasthan’s forests, Swamy spent some time in Rajasthan and spent time on Meditation. It is said that Swamy had attained certain special spiritual powers with his four years long meditation.

Chandraswami began to be known in many places as he got this power. He also became known for his unbelievable dialogues in speeches.

Chandraswami, the bearded draped-in-silk man with a heavy gold amulet around his neck and a tilak prominent on his forehead, has always been in the eye of a storm–be it arms deals, FERA violations, blackmail, cheating or fraud. He first gained fame as an astrologer. He died in a hospital here at the age of 66.

The alleged role of Chandrawami in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi also came to light in a report submitted by the M C Jain judicial commission, which went into the aspect of conspiracy behind the killing of the former prime minister. Gandhi was killed by a LTTE ‘human bomb’ in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, on May 21, 1991.

Chandraswami was last in the news in 2014 when the Delhi Police probed a complaint by a businessman that he was robbed off gemstones worth Rs 3 crore at the tantrik’s ashram in Qutub Institutional Area in Delhi.